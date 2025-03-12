Thomas Beckett Sells 3,700 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $81,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,783.71. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Public Education Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.26 million, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair upgraded American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

