Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.680–0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.0 million-$111.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.4 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 268,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,381. The company has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.58. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilly’s stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Tilly’s worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

