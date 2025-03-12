Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Tinka Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.48 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 500,000 shares of Tinka Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$32,500.00. 39.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tinka Resources Company Profile

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

