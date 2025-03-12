Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM) Receives $18.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Titan America in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Titan America in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Titan America to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Titan America in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Titan America in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE TTAM opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Titan America has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

