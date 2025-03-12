Top Grocery Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 9th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, PepsiCo, Starbucks, and Mondelez International are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of companies involved in the retail distribution of food and everyday household products, typically through supermarkets and grocery stores. They are considered part of the consumer staples sector, often regarded as stable investments since food and basic necessities consistently generate demand regardless of economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $62.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $964.31. 5,505,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,651. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $989.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $943.44. The company has a market cap of $428.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.68. 35,897,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,661,339. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $736.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $495.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,838,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,988. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $472.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $518.77.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,591,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,493,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,991,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.48. 11,635,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,148,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.08. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.74. 13,950,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438,893. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

