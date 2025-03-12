Top Mining Stocks To Consider – March 12th

ServiceNow, Aspen Technology, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies that extract and process natural resources like metals, minerals, and other raw materials. They are influenced by factors such as commodity prices, global economic trends, and regulatory changes, making them potentially volatile investments that can offer both high rewards and significant risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $29.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $837.89. 1,393,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,537. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,006.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $985.52. The company has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Aspen Technology (AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

AZPN stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.66. 4,237,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,308.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $171.25 and a 52 week high of $277.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.09.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $496.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,434. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.12 and a 200 day moving average of $465.87. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $518.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

