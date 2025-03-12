Top Outdoor Stocks To Watch Now – March 12th

Walmart, CRH, and Lowe’s Companies are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies that primarily produce goods or offer services related to outdoor recreation and activities. These may include businesses specializing in outdoor apparel, sporting gear, camping equipment, and related services, and their performance can be influenced by seasonal trends and consumer spending in the outdoor market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $85.78. 17,084,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,798,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average is $88.61. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $689.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $98.12. 5,135,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average is $95.97. CRH has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $229.34. 1,417,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.52 and its 200-day moving average is $259.14. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

