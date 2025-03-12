Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Topaz Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

TPZ traded up C$0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.82. The company had a trading volume of 43,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,659. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.50. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.32 and a 52 week high of C$29.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson purchased 2,110 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.68 per share, with a total value of C$49,964.80. Also, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 100,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.10, for a total transaction of C$2,610,000.00. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPZ. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.54.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

