Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,858 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 78% compared to the average volume of 3,290 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCEL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on FuelCell Energy from $2.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.23.
View Our Latest Report on FuelCell Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy Stock Performance
FCEL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 451,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,558. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $138.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.71.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The energy company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 113.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
