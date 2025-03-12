Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,858 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 78% compared to the average volume of 3,290 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCEL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on FuelCell Energy from $2.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,165,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,442 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,977,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 216,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,357,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCEL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 451,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,558. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $138.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.71.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The energy company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 113.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

