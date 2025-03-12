Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading 7.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $26.03. 81,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 253,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Several brokerages have commented on TGS. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

