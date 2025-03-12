Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 11.1% increase from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

TSE TCW traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.46. The company had a trading volume of 162,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,583. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.80. The stock has a market cap of C$841.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$3.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.45.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.