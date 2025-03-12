Tricia D. Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $539,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,697.94. This represents a 44.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ URBN traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. 1,585,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $61.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Urban Outfitters

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 183,272.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,079,000 after buying an additional 1,094,134 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5,565.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,038,000 after acquiring an additional 859,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,605,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,140,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.