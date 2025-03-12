Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $60.59, with a volume of 75186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.35.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Further Reading

