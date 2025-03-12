TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $29.11. Approximately 898 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.71.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

