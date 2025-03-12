Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 8,128 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. CTO Realty Growth makes up approximately 0.8% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC owned 0.55% of CTO Realty Growth worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

NYSE CTO opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.