Truvestments Capital LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Greenbrier Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Greenbrier Companies worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 151,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 5,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,951.94. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $875.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

