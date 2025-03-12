Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Blue Owl Capital worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 141,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 64,558 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.85. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.73%.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,800. The trade was a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

