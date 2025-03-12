Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 1,518 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Shake Shack by 41.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 47.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

SHAK stock opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $139.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 377.85 and a beta of 1.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

