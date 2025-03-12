TSE:NXR FY2025 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

