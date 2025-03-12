Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $586,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 40.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $147.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.59.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

