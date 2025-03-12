UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Position Lowered by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,785 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of UBS Group worth $56,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 88.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $267,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $3,188,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.