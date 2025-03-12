Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 93,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $342.72 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

