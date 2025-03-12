Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $7.09 per share and revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $342.72 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

