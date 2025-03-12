Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 124.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $30,012.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,638 shares in the company, valued at $11,086,912.72. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $1,047,834.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,828,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,743,058.48. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,839,722. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Performance

U stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.27. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.