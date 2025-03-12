Universal Health Realty Income Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.735 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

UHT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.82. 8,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $565.40 million, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.84. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $47.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

