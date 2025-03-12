Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Short Interest Up 641.3% in February

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 641.3% from the February 13th total of 380,400 shares. Currently, 29.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Urgent.ly from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Urgent.ly alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Urgent.ly

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Stock Up 1.8 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urgent.ly stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Urgent.ly Inc. ( NASDAQ:ULY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.23% of Urgent.ly as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ULY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 128,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. Urgent.ly has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urgent.ly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urgent.ly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.