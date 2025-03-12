US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTENGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a growth of 1,219.0% from the February 13th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Price Performance

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. 15,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,756. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTENFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.26% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.