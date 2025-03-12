US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a growth of 1,219.0% from the February 13th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Price Performance

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. 15,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,756. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTEN Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.26% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

