Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $35,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,398,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,577,000. Bell Bank grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,863,000 after acquiring an additional 437,527 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17,578.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after acquiring an additional 411,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after buying an additional 397,558 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.02.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

