Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $309.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.25. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $266.99 and a 1-year high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

