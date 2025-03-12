Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $241.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.81 and a 52-week high of $277.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

