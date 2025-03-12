Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Cut by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.37 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.28 and a 200-day moving average of $166.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

