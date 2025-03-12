Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,129,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,717,981 shares.The stock last traded at $46.30 and had previously closed at $46.02.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

