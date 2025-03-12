Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 289,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the previous session’s volume of 68,162 shares.The stock last traded at $255.01 and had previously closed at $261.16.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.5 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
