Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 289,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the previous session’s volume of 68,162 shares.The stock last traded at $255.01 and had previously closed at $261.16.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VONE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $72,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,514,000 after purchasing an additional 249,163 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at $59,823,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,339,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3,859.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 42,721 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

