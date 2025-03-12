Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

