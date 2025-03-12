Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5,583.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,909 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $547.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

