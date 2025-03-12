Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,886 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $62,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOV opened at $182.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $170.26 and a 52-week high of $199.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.86.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

