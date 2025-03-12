Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Lifted by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4,862.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $167.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $135.67 and a 12 month high of $180.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.74.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

