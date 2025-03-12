VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 94,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 290,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

