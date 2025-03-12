Verastem (VSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Verastem to post earnings of ($0.76) per share and revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

VSTM stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $318.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.60. Verastem has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Verastem from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verastem from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Verastem from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verastem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

In other Verastem news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 8,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $44,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,324.44. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $53,990. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

