Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Up 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) shot up 25% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 68,120,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 88,580,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Versarien Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £699,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.04.
About Versarien
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
