Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Holdings Trimmed by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,614,000 after purchasing an additional 308,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,433,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.98. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

