Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Shares Down 17.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) dropped 17.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 3,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 9,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
Victoria Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.
Victoria Company Profile
Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.