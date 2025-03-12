Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Shares Down 17.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) dropped 17.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 3,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 9,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Victoria Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

