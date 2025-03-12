Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Up 6.5% – What’s Next?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.30. 3,277,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,850,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

