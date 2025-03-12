Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as low as $2.20. Vince shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 116,633 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Vince Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Vince had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vince

In other Vince news, major shareholder Rodger R. Krouse sold 7,218,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $16,818,837.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,262,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,633.89. This trade represents a 85.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNCE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vince in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vince in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vince by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

