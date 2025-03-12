Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.53 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 5066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
Volta Finance Trading Up 1.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of £239.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.87.
Volta Finance Company Profile
Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.
