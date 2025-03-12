Voyager Therapeutics’ (VYGR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VYGR. StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

VYGR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 246,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,811. The company has a market capitalization of $206.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $36,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,653.20. The trade was a 5.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,778 shares of company stock valued at $58,548 over the last ninety days. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

