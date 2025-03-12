Voyager Therapeutics’ (VYGR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VYGR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. 180,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $205.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24). Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $36,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,653.20. The trade was a 5.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,778 shares of company stock worth $58,548. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

