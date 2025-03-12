Warwick Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 228,955 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 228,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,762,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 8.0% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VTV opened at $170.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $265.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

