Warwick Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $143.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

