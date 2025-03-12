Warwick Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $172.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $159.39 and a twelve month high of $207.77. The stock has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.29.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

